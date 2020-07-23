Thursday, 23 July 2020
DONATE
TechDigital TelevisionHQ

Costa Rica puts off analog blackout’s second stage to July 2021

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
6
Modified date:

[HQ] Due to the advance of the Coronavirus pandemic globally, the government of Carlos Alvarado made the decision to put off the deadline for the implementation of the second stage of the analog blackout, one year later than it was originally scheduled.

On August 14, 2019, the analog blackout was carried out for Region 1, which covered the irradiated areas from the telecommunications antennas found in the Irazú volcano, which covers 80% of the country’s population

The second stage, in Region 2 constitutes the entire rest of the country, was to take place on August 14 next and will now be on July 14, 2021.

- paying the bills -

Among the reasons explained by the Minister of Science, Technology and Telecommunications (MICITT), Paola Vega Castillo, is that in the face of the health emergency, it has been necessary to redirect resources both for the information campaign for the population and for the acquisition of converters and antennas for families in vulnerable conditions.

Some operators also had difficulties in importing the necessary equipment to complete the transition to digital television in Region 2.

is that free access broadcasting has a leading role in the exercise of fundamental rights such as information and communication in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis.

 

 

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous article(Video) COVID-19 Protocols at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO).
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Colleagues or Rivals? Santos And Alfaro United In Analog Blackout

Television Rico -
If you tuned in to get the nightly news on Wednesday...
Read more

Costa Rica starts the first stage of the analog blackout

National Rico -
Costa Rica on Wednesday implemented the first stage of the analog...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

(Video) COVID-19 Protocols at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO).

Rico -
Costa Rica's main international airport, the Juan Santamaria International Airport (SJO), in San Jose gets is ready to welcome back the international visitors. The airport...
Read more
Health

Costa Rica’s Clodomiro Picado Institute Tests First Batches of Drug Against COVID-19

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The first two batches of a potential drug to treat COVID-19 produced by the Clodomiro Picado Institute of the University of Costa Rica...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: Cases continue to escalate, 563 on Sunday and 8 deaths in 14 hours

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Caja's hospitals continues its ascending route this Sunday, July 19, the Minister of Health, Daniel...
News

“Without union there will be no good future, or we join or we sink,” Carlos Alvarado warned.

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) "Are we going to let it be a cannibalism of sectorial interests that governs the debate? Or will solidarity prevail?” asked Costa Rica's...
Chile

Dogs may detect COVID-19 patients, says expert

Q Costa Rica -
(Phys.org) Police in Chile are training dogs to detect people that may be infected with the novel coronavirus by sniffing their sweat. The dogs—three golden...
Central Valley

It’s almost 5 pm, do you know where you car is?

Rico -
If you are in an orange alert zone, anywhere from San Ramon to Paraiso de Cartago, the total vehicular restrictions kicks in at...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA