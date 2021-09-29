Costa Rica reaches 77% vaccination against covid-19

QCOSTARICA – The vaccination teams of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) report the application of 5,596,495 doses of vaccine against covid-19 since the start of the immunization program last December.

As explained by Dr. Mario Ruiz, medical manager, the data in the Integrated Vaccination System (SIVA), to Monday, September 27, show that a total of 3,407,214 first doses have been applied and 2,189,281 second doses, that is, they are people who have already completed their scheme and who will soon reach their maximum individual immunity.

Ruiz insisted that the vaccines that are being applied in our country, both the one developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and the one from AstraZeneca-Oxford, have been shown to be safe and effective in reducing the risk of severe complications due to covid- 19 and reduce the risk of death from this disease.

In the case of people aged 58 and over, 1,509,213 doses of the covid-19 vaccine have been administered. Of these, 763,429 correspond to first doses and 745,784 to second. This group is the one that shows the greatest progress in terms of the vaccination rate with 93% in the first doses and 91% in the second.

In people between 40-57 years old, 1,692,085 doses of vaccine have been applied, of which 959,987 correspond to first doses and 732,098 to people who have completed their immunization schedule. In this group, the vaccination rate is 85% in the first doses and 65% in the second.

In the group aged 20 to 39 years, 1,963,832 doses have been applied: 1,344,276 first doses and 619,556 second doses, the vaccination rate in the first doses is 78% and that of the second 36%.

Finally, in the 12 to 19-year-old group, 431,365 doses have been applied, of which 339,522 correspond to the beginning of the immunization schedule and 91,843 to complete schedules. With these figures, a vaccination rate of 57% in first doses and 15% in second doses is reached.

Dr. Ruiz urged those over 18 years of age who have not yet received the first vaccine to take advantage of the vaccination continuity plan (known as VacunACCIÓN) that health facilities maintain throughout the country thanks to alliances with organizations public and private, home visits and coordination with companies to vaccinate their employees and families.

In addition, he insisted on the need for people to complete their vaccination schedule, that is to get their second shot.

“Applying the second dose of the vaccine is essential. With the first dose of the vaccine, the person begins to develop antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus that produces covid-19. However, it is with the second dose of the vaccine that maximum individual immunity is completed; in other words, our body achieves the highest possible level of protection against this disease,” explained the good doctor.

This week the CCSS is advancing the application of the second dose of the vaccine to those who initially had a vaccination appointment between October 25 and 31.

Data from the CCSS show that to date, 220,063 people between 12 and 17 years old, 591,950 people between 18 and 57 years old, and 55,117 people aged 58 years and over, for a total of 867 130 people, remain to start their vaccination schedule.

The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) and Ministry of Health report that a total of 3,274,461 (76.6%) of the targeted population have received the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine.

Of that, 2,003,946 people (39.49%) of the targeted population have received both doses, that is have the complete vaccination scheme.

The CCSS targeted population is 4,274,344 people 12 years of age and over, representing 83% of the country’s population of 5,163,021 based on CCSS 2021 Actuarial projections.

