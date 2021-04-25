Sunday 25 April 2021
type here...
NationalGuanacasteRedaqted

Costa Rica Space Radar operational!

Two S-band radars in Costa Rica have begun tracking objects in low Earth orbit and delivering data to customers.

by Rico
11

QCOSTARICA – The Costa Rica Space Radar is the most advanced commercial low-Earth orbit mapping and monitoring device in the world and was implemented by LeoLabs in record time in Guanacaste.

 

One of the most advanced space radars in the world is now operating in Guanacaste.

- Advertisement -

This new phased array radar reinforces LeoLabs’ leadership as a data and service provider to understand and protect business and government activities in low Earth orbit (LEO), which are increasing rapidly.

The Costa Rica Space Radar provides the ability to track objects, including active satellites and orbital debris up to two centimeters.

“With only nine months to go into work in Costa Rica, it is very gratifying to announce the fully operational status of the most advanced commercial space radar of its kind anywhere on the planet,” said Dan Ceperley, co-founder and CEO of LeoLabs.

“The Costa Rica Space Radar completes our coverage of low Earth orbit,” Ceperley told SpaceNews. “It’s the first radar in our network that tracks objects in low inclination orbits.”

- Advertisement -

LeoLabs gathers data from six phased-array radars at four sites. The Silicon Valley firm operates a UHF radar in Texas and makes observations with a National Science Foundation radar in Alaska.

In Costa Rica, like in New Zealand, LeoLabs operates two S-band radars on a single site to detect and track small space objects.

LeoLabs’ Costa Rica Space Radar is an S-band phased-array designed to detect objects as small as 2 centimeters in low Earth orbit. Photo: LeoLabs

Having a second S-band radar site “is the key for us being able to track and maintain custody of objects smaller than 10 centimeters,” said Ed Lu, LeoLabs co-founder and vice president of strategic projects.

When LeoLabs began looking for an equatorial radar site, Lu contacted Franklin Chang-Diaz, another physicist and former NASA astronaut who is also a Costa Rican-American mechanical engineer.

Chang-Diaz agreed enthusiastically.

- Advertisement -

“I want to bring Costa Rica into the space age,” said Chang-Diaz, CEO of Ad Astra Rocket Co., a Texas-based firm with a subsidiary in Costa Rica. “Costa Rica has all the right ingredients. It’s a stable, educated society in a peaceful country.”

In addition, the LeoLabs project aligns well with “Costa Rica’s interest in environmental stewardship and projects that into space,” Chang-Diaz said. “The environment doesn’t end with our atmosphere. It’s going to extend far beyond that.”

LeoLabs provided all the funding for the Costa Rica Space Radar, which was constructed in less than a year with the support of the Costa Rican government.

With notes from Spacenews.com

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleAmazing! Bahía Ballena
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Large illegal market for false tests for covid-19

QCOSTARICA - The illegal market for false covid-19 tests has already...
Read more

Canatur expects an “explosion” of American tourists for the second half of 2021

QCOSTARICA - Local tourism at Semana Santa gave a brief respite...
Read more

MOST READ

Business sector fears not being able to bear another ‘hammer’ blow

QToons

President tells Tico “Whoever can, better to travel abroad to get vaccinated”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - This toon my Crhoy.com captures well the differences between the haves and have nots in Costa Rica. In the caption, the President tells...
HQ

Body of missing American found in Playa Jaco

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Red Cross rescuers recovered the body of the 25-year-old American, who was reported missing since last Tuesday after being swept away by...
San Jose

For the second consecutive year no Festival of Light, Carnaval or Tope

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Municipality of San José announced this Wednesday that this year, for the second consecutive year, there will not be the traditional...
Cartago

Organizer of ‘Summer Fest’ in Cartago affirms cancelation of event

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The organizer of the "Summer Fest" event, scheduled for today, Saturday, April 24 in Cartago, assured on Friday that it had canceled...
Electric Vehicles

ICE to start charging at fast-charging stations for electric cars

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The honeymoon of free charges at Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) fast-charging stations is over for owners of electric car, as they...
Health

More Costa Ricans Vaccinated Than Total of COVID Cases

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - More than 247,000 people in Costa Rica have received their two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, surpassing the country’s 233,000 COVID-19 cases...
Vaccine

Pfizer Says NO to Private Clinics in Costa Rica

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The plan made known public this Thursday that private clinics in Costa Rica had started the process to sell the vaccine against...
Guanacaste

Costa Rica Space Radar operational!

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Costa Rica Space Radar is the most advanced commercial low-Earth orbit mapping and monitoring device in the world and was implemented...
HQ

Woman crashes head-on with tanker truck. Did she foresee her own death?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Emily Vega Espinoza, 43, tragically lost her life when the car she was driving crashed head-on into a tanker truck. The incident occurred...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.