They miss us and we are present in the minds of potential tourists in our main markets. Remembering Costa Rica and in these weeks of quarantined in their countries, ours stands out for the diversity of natural attractions and biodiversity, the fullness that is experienced when feeling the experience of a rainforest, the incomparable beauty of our coasts, high-quality coffee, diverse fauna, healthy gastronomy with a variety of fruits and vegetables, but above all the warmth of the Ticos.

That is how the Costa Rican government describes the good news reflected in recent international media, such as Good Morning America, Lonely Planet, The Times, Condé Nast Traveller, Matador Network, Canadian Traveller, Profession Voyages, Forbes, El Mundo de España, among others that have highlighted Costa Rica as a destination to consider once the coronavirus crisis is over.

Visit Costa Rica’s social networks share content about relaxation, gastronomy and natural attractions to keep the country brand present in the minds of potential tourists who will return in the future.

ABC’s Good Morning America shared the story of the Ashton family, of London, who spent 2 weeks creating their own tropical forest in the basement of their home, after the unexpected cancellation of the desired trip to Costa Rica due to COVID-19. The story was also shared on the magazine’s social platforms with more than 8 million followers.

“They were wildly excited about it, had been researching the animals they hoped to see for a while and had been meticulously counting down the sleeps since Christmas.

“They understandably devastated, counting the days to materialize the long-awaited trip scheduled for the first two weeks in April,” Dan Ashton said of his daughters, Florence, 8 and Eloise, 7.

@Nigelmarven our family trip to Costa Rica got cancelled due to Coronavirus, so our budding naturalists got busy in the basement. Thought you’d appreciate this: pic.twitter.com/h3glNRIQqa — Dan Ashton (@ashton_dan) April 12, 2020

“The most important thing right now for all of us is to stay home, safe and protecting others. When we can make these amazing trips again we will appreciate them even more,” concluded the father of this family highly interested in knowing Costa Rica.

Costa Rica also found echo in the digital magazine Matador Network accompanied by a report on the Osa Peninsula. Several publications in the US version of Condé Nast Traveler, within the framework of the Earth Day celebration, praised Costa Rica as a “green destination”.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Traveller produced an extensive report titled “Listening to the sounds of the tropical forest”, which mentioned the Arenal and Rincón de la Vieja volcanoes, biodiversity and Costa Rican fauna.

In parallel, publications were also made on Visit Costa Rica, as well as Take an Essential Moment. In the latter, sessions of meditation, yoga, tour of waterfalls and beaches were presented.

“Costa Rica has earned with decades of work a highly respected place in the world as a tourist destination that we must take care of while we plan how to reactivate our tourism sector to get it out of this unprecedented crisis,” said María Amalia Revelo, Minister of Tourism.

The minister added that the ICT public relations and advertising teams have developed strategic actions to maintain a connection with our stakeholders in the main source markets, this includes sharing audiovisual brushstrokes of landscapes, gastronomy, well-being and activities to do with the family during the quarantine.

Europe also remembers Costa Rica

The name of Costa Rica reached the European continent, such is the case in Spain, in El Mundo, which published a series of coloring mandalas inspired by animals of the Costa Rican fauna such as the hummingbird, the jaguar, the sloth and the owl.

Spain’s public relations agency Blueroom announced that the May edition of Condé Nast Traveler will feature a report from Playa Nosara, in Guanacaste, nominated it in the category of International Destination for visiting in the future in the Gold List awards 2020.

Lonely Planet Trips (Spanish version) on Instagram has dedicated the “Photo of the Day” section to Costa Rica on 2 occasions, featuring destinations in Monteverde and Tortuguero, on April 11 and 20, respectively.

In Germany, we developed a coloring and activity book for the little ones, and at the same time they learn about the flora, fauna and culture of Costa Rica. This book was also replicated for France and the UK and shared with the tourism industry.

The Times published in its latest edition the positive story of the British family who vacationed in Costa Rica and had to live part of their quarantine in what they describe as paradise.

In social networks throughout Europe, the ICT has #TicoThursday!, in collaboration with Joe Wicks “The Body Coach TV” recognized personal trainer in the United Kingdom, who visited the country and shared with his followers of the networks Social of Costa Rica in Europe.

These exercise sessions were carried out during his stay in Costa Rica.

Finally and in other latitudes, the Argentine tourism blog Voy de Viaje highlighted Costa Rica’s Zona de los Santos as one of the must-see when you can travel the again for its scenic beauty and its high-quality coffee.