Costa Rica, the country in Latin America where more households report always having money to buy food

Gallup CID Ranking: 64% of the population manages to cover this basic need

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica ranks first in the list of “Households that always report having money to buy food for their family”, according to a study carried out by CID Gallup in Latin America.

According to the survey 64% of Costa Rican families said they have the possibility of acquiring food.

However, the result means that little more than a third does not have the purchasing power to cover this basic need.

Currently, poverty in Costa Rica stands at 23% with 399,000 families under this condition and 110,000 in extreme poverty, according to the most recent Household Survey carried out by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC).

The Household Survey also indicates the average household monthly income in Costa Rica is at ¢1 million.

Argentina is second in the region with 59% and El Salvador is third with 53%. Ecuador (37%), Honduras (36%), and Venezuela (32%) are in the last positions.

To obtain the results, 1,200 people in each country, in each country, with cell phones, were asked if in the last 12 months, have there been times when they did not have money to buy food for themselves and their families, in a total of 14 countries.

The survey was carried in September and October 2022, with a margin of error of +/-2.8 points (95% confidence level).

Households that report always having money to buy food:

Costa Rica, 64% Argentina, 59% El Salvador, 53% Mexico, 52% Panama, 50% Dominican Republic, 49% Nicaragua, 47% Colombia, 46% Perú, 45% Guatemala, 45% Ecuador, 37% Honduras, 36% Venezuela, 32%

Other indicators from CID-Gallup:

