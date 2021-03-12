Costa Rica will produce more sustainable honey

QCOSTARICA – Consumers in Costa Rica will enjoy a better quality honey, produced under the implementation of good environmental practices and biodiversity conservation measures.

This is thanks to a cooperation alliance between the Costa Rican private sector, supported by public funds from the Federal Government of Germany through its Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development.

The three-year initiative represents a donation of 244,000 Euros (more than ¢175 million colones at the current exchange rate) by the German government and a contribution from the Costa Rican private sector of more than ¢228 million colones (316,000 Euros).

The project groups 100 Costa Rican beekeepers, 50 of them women, from the areas of San José, Alajuela, Heredia, Pereza Zeledón and Guanacaste that will undergo training programs for the application of actions in favor of the environment during the production process.

This training will directly benefit the quality of honey produced for the national market.

“The main objective of this contribution is to strengthen a large percentage of Costa Rican beekeepers, with the goal of improving and diversifying their sources of income through a healthy relationship with the ecosystems and biodiversity in which they produce their honey,” said Andreas Villar, director of the German Cooperation for Development, GIZ, in Costa Rica.

