Costa Rica will require a visa from Venezuelans as of February 21

QCOSTARICA – The Government of Costa Rica will, starting February 21, 2022, require a visa from Venezuelans for tourism, business or professional purposes, as long as they are not activities that imply remuneration or profit within Costa Rica, that is not for employment.

The maximum period of legal permanence for Venezuelans with a tourist visa will be 30 days, extendable up to 90 days.

Visas are for a single entry, that is, Venezuelans must obtain a new visa every time they intend to enter Costa Rica and must be processed at the consulates of Costa Rica abroad, given that the Costa Rican Embassy and Consulate in Venezuela closed their doors in 2020 due to political differences with the Government of Nicolás Maduro.

Once in Costa Rica, Venezuelans may request a change in their migratory category or subcategory.

In the text, Costa Rica’s immigration service, the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) indicates that it will issue new general guidelines for entry and permanence visas for non-residents in Costa Rica.

Also, Any national of Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela, who intends to enter Costa Rica by air under the migratory category of Non-Resident, subcategory Foreign Person in Transit, to make the change of aircraft, must compulsorily present the requirements and respect the procedures, which when effect establishes this General Directorate.

The change to visas for Venezuelans was published in the official government newsletter, La Gaceta, this Thursday and takes effect three days after publication.

