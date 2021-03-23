Tuesday 23 March 2021
Costa Rican Baby Sloth Won the Love of Lonely Planet Fans

The image of the Costa Rican sloth was classified as an "overload of tenderness" by the prestigious travel publishing house

by Rico
16

QCOSTARICA – A cute photo of a three-toed baby sloth that was caught hanging from a branch in the middle of the Costa Rican tropical forest won the affection of the followers of Lonely Planet, one of the largest publishers of travel guides in the world.

From Instagram

The image of the little perezoso (sloth in Spanish) has captivated more than 100,000 followers on Instagram in only three days, which represents good publicity for Tiquicia.

“Costa Rica is a dream destination, with epic surfing, misty cloud forests, and wilderness and wildlife that will take your breath away. This Central American country’s small size means that travelers can enjoy a wide variety of experiences in a short trip. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
“So deciding when to go can be tricky. Luckily we’ve done the hard work for you. Whether you are trying to find the best weather in Costa Rica or when to get away from the crowds, let us help you find the best time to visit,” wrote the prestigious publishing house with 2.7 million Instagram followers, where they publish images of tourist destinations from all over the planet.

Costa Rica’s Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura, commented that this small great detail may mean that more travelers set their eyes on our little piece of land.

“This publication fills us with joy and encourages us to move forward, but above all, it confirms the solid position that Costa Rica has as a sustainable destination to reactivate energy and a sanctuary to reconnect with nature,” Segura said.

The photo was also classified as an “overload of tenderness” and in passing they took the opportunity to describe Costa Rica as “a dream destination, epic for surfing, endowed with cloud forests and with wildlife that can take your breath away, ” added Segura.

At the beginning of this year, Lonely Planet also included Costa Rica in the Best in Travel 2021 list, awarding the recognition as the best accessible destination.

In Costa Rica live two of the six sloth species (and two types of sloths: two-toed sloth and three-toed sloth) in the world, and can be found throughout the country.

Why are Sloths So Slow? Wait for it…

Sloths have leafy, low-calorie diets and very slow metabolisms to match. Their metabolic rate is only about 40-45% of what would be typical for their body weight.

Because of this specialized metabolism, sloths need to be frugal with their energy use. So, they move slowly and tend not to wander far from their small home ranges.

For more on sloths visit the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institure website.

Previous article
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

