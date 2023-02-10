Friday 10 February 2023
type here...
Search

Costa Rican economy will grow 2.3% in 2023 and has major fiscal and employment challenges

BusinessEconomyNational
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Chinese penetration in Central America advances

Q REPORTS (Infobae) In the last fifteen years, the...
Read more

Costa Rican economy will grow 2.3% in 2023 and has major fiscal and employment challenges

QCOSTARICA - National production will grow 2.3% in 2023...
Read more

Is drug trafficking responsible for the excess of dollars in Costa Rica?

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica faces a historical excess of...
Read more

Economic Activity and Employment Maintain Upward Trend in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - "The Quarterly Index of Economic Activity (ITAE)...
Read more

Human Milk Bank of the Women’s Hospital requires 150 donors

QCOSTARICA - The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS)...
Read more

Costa Rica prohibits fishing hammerhead sharks due to danger of extinction

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica took an important environmental step...
Read more

Ruta 27 closed Sabana to Orotina Feb 12

QCOSTARICA - Take note that the Ruta 27 will...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢576.51 Buy

¢583.27 Sell

10 February 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – National production will grow 2.3% in 2023 and 3.7% in 2024, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

At the same time, the country has enormous challenges in terms of unemployment, informality, public spending and fiscal discipline.

- Advertisement -

Inflation will be high and this will make monetary policy more restrictive, slowing down private consumption in 2023.

This indicator recently closed a maximum of 12%, but it is expected to drop to 4.2% on average per year in 2024.

In addition, public spending will be contained and there will be more fiscal discipline.

“It is expected that the implementation of the public employment framework law will be key to complying with the fiscal rule and improving the efficiency of the public sector and generating annual savings of 0.8% of GDP,” the reported highlighted.

Exports will be penalized by weaker global growth in 2023 but will pick up steam in 2024.

 

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleIs drug trafficking responsible for the excess of dollars in Costa Rica?
Next articleChinese penetration in Central America advances
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Economic Activity and Employment Maintain Upward Trend in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - "The Quarterly Index of Economic Activity (ITAE) presents a...
Read more

Costa Rica prohibits fishing hammerhead sharks due to danger of extinction

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica took an important environmental step this Wednesday...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Consumption

Why did the price of bread drop? Global and local conditions drive sales

QCOSTARICA - The Musmanni chain of bakeries applied a...
Dollar Exchange

Dollar exchange rose again this week

QCOSTARICA - To the relief of many, and not...
Paying the bills