Saturday 18 June 2022
Costa Rican travelers change their habits and opt for long-term stays

Mexico City and Barcelona are some of the destinations chosen by Costa Ricans for long-term stays.

By Rico
Q TRAVEL – Many people are now flexible when it comes to traveling and working. There are those who can work from home and for that reason take the opportunity to travel at the same time.

Airbnb Costa Rica

In keeping with the different ways people now work and travel, more and more hosts are offering monthly stays, and the number of guests booking monthly stays continues to rise.

Airbnb revealed the top 10 favorite destinations for long-term stays booked by Costa Ricans. Among the destinations are several international cities as well as various national provinces:

  • San Jose Costa Rica
  • Mexico City, Mexico
  • Barcelona, ​​Spain
  • Santa Cruz, Costa Rica
  • Bogota Colombia
  • Madrid Spain
  • San Rafael, Costa Rica
  • Medellin Colombia
  • Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Liberia, Costa Rica
On the other hand, Airbnb also announced the destinations in Costa Rica that have spaces ready and available for long stays:

  • Jaco, Puntarenas
  • Liberia, Guanacaste
  • San Isidro, San Jose
  • San Jose, San Jose
  • Sixaola, Lemon

Traveling to these destinations and many more for a long term is now easier with Split Stays”. This is an innovative Airbnb feature that splits a trip between two accommodations.

The tool allows travelers to see around 40% more spaces on the platform when making reservations for long trips.

When searching for a specific destination, the feature automatically appears in search results and within the also new 56 categories organized by collections based on unique styles and trip types.

These categories include options such as: camping, national parks, beaches, amazing pools, surfing, and tree houses, among others. These categories are ideal for inspiring travelers to stay in two different destinations as part of a longer trip.

