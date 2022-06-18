Costa Rican travelers change their habits and opt for long-term stays

Q TRAVEL – Many people are now flexible when it comes to traveling and working. There are those who can work from home and for that reason take the opportunity to travel at the same time.

In keeping with the different ways people now work and travel, more and more hosts are offering monthly stays, and the number of guests booking monthly stays continues to rise.

Airbnb revealed the top 10 favorite destinations for long-term stays booked by Costa Ricans. Among the destinations are several international cities as well as various national provinces:

San Jose Costa Rica

Mexico City, Mexico

Barcelona, ​​Spain

Santa Cruz, Costa Rica

Bogota Colombia

Madrid Spain

San Rafael, Costa Rica

Medellin Colombia

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Liberia, Costa Rica

On the other hand, Airbnb also announced the destinations in Costa Rica that have spaces ready and available for long stays:

Jaco, Puntarenas

Liberia, Guanacaste

San Isidro, San Jose

San Jose, San Jose

Sixaola, Lemon

Traveling to these destinations and many more for a long term is now easier with Split Stays”. This is an innovative Airbnb feature that splits a trip between two accommodations.

The tool allows travelers to see around 40% more spaces on the platform when making reservations for long trips.

When searching for a specific destination, the feature automatically appears in search results and within the also new 56 categories organized by collections based on unique styles and trip types.

These categories include options such as: camping, national parks, beaches, amazing pools, surfing, and tree houses, among others. These categories are ideal for inspiring travelers to stay in two different destinations as part of a longer trip.

