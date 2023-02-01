Costa Rica’s Minister of Sport assures that it is urgent to legalize recreational marijuana

QCOSTARICA – The Minister of Sport, Mary Munive, asked legislators of the Environment Commission to legalize and regulate the use of marijuana for recreational purposes.

Munive, who is also Costa Rica’s second Vice President, stated that the bill presented by the Government is good but it must be improved together with those who started the initiative.

The Minister/VP indicated that the problem of consumption already exists and that is why it must be legalized to be regulated, together with prevention strategies.

“We have to go with the dynamics of the population and that even though we often have other concepts, here we are managing public policy and public policy is for the well-being of the majority and precisely to try to manage these issues,” said Munive.

Munive is asking legislators of the commission that the name of cannabis be linked to ‘adult use’ and not recreational.

“Recreation has a completely different context from the perspective of physical activity and sport, obviously, and what we would ask you is not to link the name of cannabis to this. It seems more appropriate to me, and I think you have already raised awareness among yourselves, that it be for adult use because it is effectively a decision that the adult has to make regarding its consumption,” she explained.

Legislator Manuel Morales of the ruling party, the Partido Progreso Social Democrático (PPSD), assured that the bill “is not only good, but it is also necessary.”

The legislator added that “we are establishing because there is a need and there is a reality, for there is already a consumption of marijuana, there is already an increasing consumption.”

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook

