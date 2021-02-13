Saturday 13 February 2021
Countries without coronavirus registered in their territory

by Q Costa Rica
QCOSTARIAC – The list is not long, most of the names we’ve never heard. But, for whatever reason, there are several countries without the coronavirus officially registered in their territory, that is currently has declared no cases of COVID-19.

As of February 7, 2021, only 7 of the 193 UN officially recognized countries have not confirmed any cases of COVID-19. Many of these countries without COVID-19 are Pacific Island countries in Oceania.

Here is the list of countries without coronavirus and have NEVER had, with official data from the World Health Organization (WHO):

  1. North Korea (Population: 25,778,816)
  2. Turkmenistan (Population: 6,031,200)
  3. Kiribati (Population: 119,451)
  4. Tonga (Population: 105,695)
  5. Palau (Population: 18,094)
  6. Nauru (Population: 11,793)
  7. Tuvalu (Population: 10,823)

The seven are completely coronavirus free as coronavirus has not entered their borders. It does not include territories or dependencies. It does also not include countries that have declared themselves COVID-19 free after all cases cured.

What’s Life Like Inside a Country Without Coronavirus?

Can you even remember what it was like before coronavirus?

Read more: Life in Iceland slowly returns to normal

 

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

