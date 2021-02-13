Countries without coronavirus registered in their territory

QCOSTARIAC – The list is not long, most of the names we’ve never heard. But, for whatever reason, there are several countries without the coronavirus officially registered in their territory, that is currently has declared no cases of COVID-19.

As of February 7, 2021, only 7 of the 193 UN officially recognized countries have not confirmed any cases of COVID-19. Many of these countries without COVID-19 are Pacific Island countries in Oceania.

Here is the list of countries without coronavirus and have NEVER had, with official data from the World Health Organization (WHO):

North Korea (Population: 25,778,816) Turkmenistan (Population: 6,031,200) Kiribati (Population: 119,451) Tonga (Population: 105,695) Palau (Population: 18,094) Nauru (Population: 11,793) Tuvalu (Population: 10,823)

The seven are completely coronavirus free as coronavirus has not entered their borders. It does not include territories or dependencies. It does also not include countries that have declared themselves COVID-19 free after all cases cured.

What’s Life Like Inside a Country Without Coronavirus?

Can you even remember what it was like before coronavirus?

