Covid-19 cases in Costa Rica continue to drop

97 adults and 21 children continue in Intensive Care Units for different viruses

QCOSTARICA – Covid-19 cases in Costa Rica continue. The latest report from the Ministry of Health indicates that the first week of October registered 2,996 cases, which represents a decrease of 36% compared to the cases of the prior week, which had registered 4,729 cases.

Regarding deaths, from October 2 to 8, there were 8 deaths related to covid, an average of slightly more than one death per day.

Currently, a total of 120 people remain hospitalized with covid-19, of which 97 are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs). A completely different pattern in the earlier days of the pandemic, when a small percentage of the hospitalized needed an Intensive Care Unit.

The Ministry of Health notes although the numbers of cases are low, the guard against covid-19 should not be lowered. That includes getting vaccinated or completing the vaccination scheme, and other measures such as frequent washing of hands and using a mask when necessary.

Regarding the measures, given the current crisis that exists in the Hospital Nacional de Niños (National Children’s Hospital) –  non-covid serious respiratory infections in children – the Ministry of Health announced the mandatory use of the mask in schools and public transit between October 17 and 31; and recommended only, not ordered, the use of the mask by the population at greatest risk.

Read more: Facemasks are back. Health orders mandatory use in schools and public transport

The latest cut from Children’s hospital indicates that 107 children remain hospitalized and of which 21 are in the ICU, ten of them requiring mechanical ventilation.

 

