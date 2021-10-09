Covid-19 contagion rate at lowest level since April: 0.84

QCOSTARICA – An analysis by the Universidad Hispanoamericana (UH) indicates the pandemic wave in Costa Rica is in remission, based on the drop in the contagion rate of covid-19 in recent days, to the lowest levels since the second week of last April.

According to the weekly analysis, this indicator went from 1 to 0.84, that is, a group of 100 people would infect 84.

This indicator, also called the R rate or reproduction number, shows the speed with which the disease is transmitted and how many people a carrier of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes covid-19, would infect. Ideally, it should be below 1.

Ronald Evans, epidemiologist and coordinator of the report, explains records reveal that this pandemic wave is in remission; it has already left the beak and is going down, but warns that it could increase if we are not careful.

In the specialist’s opinion, this is a time to increase vaccination more aggressively: “The need and urgency to apply the third booster dose is also evident, in decreasing order at the time of application of the complete scheme. Covid-19 has amply demonstrated that scientific dogmatism does not go with it”.

By provinces

The contagion is not the same throughout the country and each province has its own rhythm. However, the good numbers remain: all of them are below 1.

Limon shows the highest indicator, with 0.91, followed by Cartago with 0.88, Alajuela, Heredia and Guanacaste 0.85 and Puntarenas a 0.84.

Finally, San Jose is the province with the lowest index, with 0.79.

