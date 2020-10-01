COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,156 new cases on Sept 30; Recovered more than active cases

QCOSTARICA – An information update work added 7,138 new people recovered from COVID-19 in Costa Rica on Wednesday, September 30, bringing the number of recovered to 37,841 (49.9%), a number higher than the 37,015 (48.9%) active cases.

The announcement was made by Deputy Health Minister, Pedro Gonzalez, by way of video as the typical noon news conference was not given on Wednesday due to the protests around the country.

On Wednesday, September 30, 1,156 new cases of COVID-19 were added, of which 254 are by epidemiological link and 902 by testing, for a total of 75,760 confirmed cases, with an age range of zero to 100 years.

The number of hospitalizations dropped considerably, 574 people are hospitalized (down from 606 the before), of which 222 of them in intensive care, with an age range of one to 93 years.

A total of 24 deaths are reported: 19 men, and five women, with an age range of 44 to 100 years.

The total of deaths associated with COVID-19 climbs to 904: 346 women and 558 men, with an age range of 19 to 100 years.

