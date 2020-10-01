Thursday, 1 October 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,156 new cases on Sept 30; Recovered more than active cases

Rico
By Rico
55
Modified date:

QCOSTARICA –  An information update work added 7,138 new people recovered from COVID-19 in Costa Rica on Wednesday, September 30, bringing the number of recovered to 37,841 (49.9%), a number higher than the 37,015 (48.9%) active cases.

The announcement was made by Deputy Health Minister, Pedro Gonzalez, by way of video as the typical noon news conference was not given on Wednesday due to the protests around the country.

On Wednesday, September 30, 1,156 new cases of COVID-19 were added, of which 254 are by epidemiological link and 902 by testing, for a total of 75,760 confirmed cases, with an age range of zero to 100 years.

- paying the bills -

The number of hospitalizations dropped considerably, 574 people are hospitalized (down from 606 the before), of which 222 of them in intensive care, with an age range of one to 93 years.

A total of 24 deaths are reported: 19 men, and five women, with an age range of 44 to 100 years.

The total of deaths associated with COVID-19 climbs to 904: 346 women and 558 men, with an age range of 19 to 100 years.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous article14 Best Spanish-Language Shows on Netflix
Next articleA day of “National Protest”
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 890 new cases for Sept. 29; October without changes to measures

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) For the third consecutive day, the number of new cases...
Read more

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,233 new cases for Sep 26; hospitalizations down and R rate dropping

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) After a much needed rest on Sunday, I am back. ...
Read more

MOST READ

Escazu

Moments of anguish and terror after a pickup truck caught on fire at Escazu tolls

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) It was almost like watching a movie. Full of suspense and terror when a pick up truck catches fire, then rolls backward towards...
Read more
Nicaragua

Nicaragua: Daniel Ortega Seeks New “Gag Law”, Prescribing Fines and Jail

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – In an escalation of their fight to silence critical voices, the Ortega regime now targets the opposition and independent media. The...
HQ

Man would would drug 13-year-old girl and sell her for sexual favors

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Criminal Court of the First Circuit of San José sentenced Guillermo Esteban Avilés Valverde to 16 years in prison, who was found...
Health

Ebais technicians will be going door to door to try to contain the pandemic

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Going door to door, almost 1,500 primary care technicians working in Ebáis clinics across the country will return to the streets, in an...
Trends

College Blogging: Tips to Write Hype Content

Carter Maddox -
If you’re into blogging, you’ve probably heard Bill Gates’ famous words: Content is king. There’s no better way of capturing the importance of quality...
San Jose

San Jose (Chepe): A downtown lost!

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Times before March were tough. With the entry of the Value Added Tax (VAT) - Impuesto sobre el Valor Agregado (IVA) in Spanish...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.