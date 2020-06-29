COVID-19 Costa Rica: 151 new cases, for a total of 3,130

(QCOSTARICA) Today, Sunday, the Ministry of Health reported 151 new cases of Covid-19 for an accumulated total of 3,130, with an age range of zero to 94 years.

They are 1,371 women and 1,759 men, of which 2,280 are Costa Rican and 850 foreigners.

Positive cases are recorded in 79 of the 82cantons.

There are 1,366 people recovered in 73 cantons, with an age range of zero to 92 years, of which 637 are women and 729 are men.

There are 15 deaths.

Currently, there are 37 people hospitalized, three of them are in intensive care, with an age range of 43 to 56 years.

