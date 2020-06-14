COVID-19 Costa Rica: 50 new cases, total now 1,662

(QCOSTARICA) For this Saturday, Health Minister, Daniel Salas, reported that 50 new cases of COVID-19, for an accumulated total of 1,662 confirmed cases since March 6.

They are 762 women and 900 men, of whom 1,247 are Costa Rican and 415 foreigners. Among the confirmed cases are 90 seniors and 198 minors.

743 people have recovered. A total of 19 patients are in hospital, of which 3 are in intensive care. Regrettably, there have been 12 deaths: 9 men and 3 women.

