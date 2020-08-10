Monday, 10 August 2020
DONATE
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 586 new cases and 9 deaths in 24 hours;CCSS expands Intensive Care capacity in hospitals

The canton of Dota in the southern zone continues to be the only canton (of 82) without a case of COVID-19

Rico
By Rico
36
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The total number of deaths from COVID-19 reached 244 on August 10, with nine deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported Monday, August 10.

The deceased are seven men and two women, between 36 and 96 years old, said Health Minister Daniel Salas at the noon press conference.

The cumulative cases of the novel coronavirus in Costa Rica  since March  is now 23,872. In the last 24 hours, 586 new cases were added: 19 are epidemiological nexus and 567 were positive by tests.

There are 388 hospitalized people in hospitals, 84 of them in Intensive Care Units (ICU), aged between 28 and 88 years old.

- paying the bills -

A total of 7,823 people have recovered.

The canton of Dota in the southern zone continues to be only one (of 82) that does not register a single infection.

 

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleLegislators pressing for a reduction in the 2021 Marchamo
Next article25 years in prison for murder of the Spanish tourist in Tortuguero
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: More than 20,000 cases; 100 patients in ICU

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) At one day away from the first caser five months...
Read more

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 435 new cases Tuesday, 1,901 new recoveries

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) This Tuesday, August 4, the Minister of Health reported 435...
Read more

MOST READ

Travel Stories

Passenger on first flight shares her experience on arrival to Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Posted by Nef Powell‎ to Expatriates in Costa Rica Facebook group: I flew into Costa Rica last night. I wanted to just share...
Read more
News

Goverment bows to pressure from taxis on legalizing Uber

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) On August 21, it will be five years since Uber began operating in Costa Rica. It did so among legal questions that remain...
Lighter Side

Government yields to pressure from taxi drivers

Q Costa Rica -
Threatened by a strike by taxi drivers, the government of Carlos Alvarado gives in to the pressure and puts plans for legalize Uber and...
HQ

Prosecutor’s Office: suspect drowned tourist in the sea and stole her cell phone

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Mexican tourist María Trinidad Matus Tenorio was drowned on the beach of Santa Teresa in Cóbano, and the alleged suspect in killing her...
Health

Government eases restrictions in the GAM

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Bowing to pressure from different sectors of the economy, the Costa Rica government ease commercial restrictions for the cantons on orange alert of...
National

First flight lands at San Jose Airport 137 days after pandemic restrictions

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) At 6:59 pm Monday, Iberia flight 6317 landed at the Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO), the first commercial passenger flight since the air...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA