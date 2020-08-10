COVID-19 Costa Rica: 586 new cases and 9 deaths in 24 hours;CCSS expands Intensive Care capacity in hospitals

(QCOSTARICA) The total number of deaths from COVID-19 reached 244 on August 10, with nine deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported Monday, August 10.

The deceased are seven men and two women, between 36 and 96 years old, said Health Minister Daniel Salas at the noon press conference.

The cumulative cases of the novel coronavirus in Costa Rica since March is now 23,872. In the last 24 hours, 586 new cases were added: 19 are epidemiological nexus and 567 were positive by tests.

There are 388 hospitalized people in hospitals, 84 of them in Intensive Care Units (ICU), aged between 28 and 88 years old.

A total of 7,823 people have recovered.

The canton of Dota in the southern zone continues to be only one (of 82) that does not register a single infection.

