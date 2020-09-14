COVID-19 Costa Rica: 621 deaths now; total infected 57,361

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministerio de Salud reported this Monday, September 14, 2020, 1,907 new cases in the last 48 hours – 970 on Sunday and 937 on Monday – for a total of 57,361 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the first case way back on March 6.

In the last two days there 31 deaths associated to COVID-19: 15 on Sunday and 16 on Monday, for a total now of 621.

The number of hospitalization increased significantly, this Monday there are 620 people in hospital (56 more than reported on Saturday), of which 243 are in intensive care (18 more than on Saturday).

Given that press conferences are no longer given on Sundays and today, Monday, being a legal holiday, we only got the basic numbers while the Ministry of Health website data is in “updating”.

