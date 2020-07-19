COVID-19 Costa Rica: Cases continue to escalate, 563 on Sunday and 8 deaths in 14 hours

(QCOSTARICA) The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Caja’s hospitals continues its ascending route this Sunday, July 19, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, reported 241 people hospitalized; 44 of them remain in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The number of deaths also continues on the increase, breaking a record with 8, the highest n in a 24-hour period. The total death toll due to COVID-19 is now 62.

Dr. Salas explained that the number of new cases, 563 reported on Sunday, for an accumulated total of 11,114, goes hand in hand with the rise in hospitalizations, ICU needs and deaths.

The list of new deceased provided by the Ministry of Health is as follows:

A 78-year-old man, Costa Rican, resident of Alajuela. He was admitted to the CEACO, being diagnosed by COVID-19 on June 5. He suffered from restrictive lung disease, high blood pressure, and a history of cancer. A 45-year-old woman, a foreigner, her diagnosis occurred after she died. According to information from the Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ), the death occurred in La Unión de Cartago. There is no information on risk factors. A 27-year-old man, a foreigner, a resident of San José, was admitted to the San Juan de Dios Hospital and was diagnosed on July 17, he was in good physical condition. There is no family registry in the country. A 49-year-old man, a foreigner, a resident of San José, was admitted to the San Juan de Dios Hospital, diagnosed on July 7. He suffered from obesity and prediabetes. A 49-year-old Costa Rican man, a resident of San José, was admitted to the San Juan de Dios Hospital and was diagnosed on July 14. He presented as contributing factors chronic kidney disease, diabetes and high blood pressure. 47-year-old woman, foreigner, a resident of San José, admitted to the Hospital México, being diagnosed on July 17; she suffered from diabetes and obesity. 77-year-old man, Costa Rican, a resident of San José, hospitalized in the CEACO, diagnosed on July 4. He suffered from diabetes, chronic kidney failure and had a history of smoking. An 89-year-old Costa Rican woman, who lives in San José, interned at the San Juan de Dios Hospital and was diagnosed on July 17. She suffered from high blood pressure and atrial fibrillation.

San Juan de Dios saturated

The medical manager of the Caja, De. Mario Ruiz, confirmed the presence of an outbreak in the 15 operating rooms of the San Juan de Dios Hospital due to COVID-19.

Between this Saturday and Sunday, out of 50 tests of operating room staff, more than 30 had positive results, forcing the shut down of all operating rooms at the hospital for thorough disinfection.

At the afternoon presser, Dr Ruiz explained that daily, between 15 and 20 new cases require hospitalization. This has led to the oversaturation of the hospital’s ability and new patients are being transferred to other hospitals.