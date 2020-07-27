COVID-19 Costa rica: country exceeds 15,000 infections and totals 104 deaths

(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica exceeded 15,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus this Sunday, with the addition of 629 new cases that shoot up the cumulative total to 15,229.

Health Minister Daniel Salas also reported this Sunday six more deaths from the day before, for a total now of 104. Two of the deceased reported today had no associated risk factors.

The minister also reported there are 310 people in hospital with COVID-19, of which 56 are in intensive care. Both numbers are the highest to date.

This Sunday, Salas, reiterating the message of the Catholic Church, made a vehement appeal to the Catholic faithful not to make this year the traditional pilgrimage or “romeria” to Cartago, to mitigate contagions.

“I think the message we can express today is that we can live the faith without exposing our health and, in this way, we make that very respectful call, taking the considerations of the case so that, please, they do not proceed with the pilgrimage in person,” Salas assured.

Salas also took the opportunity to clarify doubts about the way in which health authorities will proceed with the screening tests in homes with COVID-19 positive patients.

Salas again insisted on the need to maintain social isolation and to respect the social bubble.

“I understand that, at this point, there are many people looking for a way to have a space beyond the social bubble, but I insist that this continues to represent a risk now more than ever.

“This started in March, when we were talking about following sanitary measures. I assure you that, with the number of cases, with the number of hospitalizations, with the number of deaths we are having per day, the risk is higher in Costa Rica at this time than ever before,” said the Minister.

He was emphatic that breaking the bubble and failing to follow sanitary measures “greatly” exposes families, friends, co-workers, and everyone around people who do not follow instructions.

Once again, the Minister of Health called on the inhabitants to raise awareness, although he lamented that, “unfortunately, there is a sector of the population that does not act consistently with what we are experiencing.”

“Today we have 56 people in intensive care; it is quite a high number. And if we continue like this, well … It is what we were talking about, if someone is injured in a vehicle and needs an intensive care unit, it will not be so full of COVID patients and other patients, that there will be no room,” he expressed.

The details of the deceased are: