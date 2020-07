(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica this afternoon recorded death number 32 of a COVID-19 patient, a 72-year-old man Costa Rican man, a resident of San José.

The death occurred at the Calderón Guardia Hospital where he had been hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since July 9, the same day that he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The deceased suffered from high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity, risk factors associated with COVID-19.

