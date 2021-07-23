COVID-19 deaths in Latin America 2021, by country

QCOSTARICA – As of July 20, 2021, more than 1.3 million people have died due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The country with the highest number was Brazil, the largest country in the region, and home to the largest number of cases, reporting more than 542,000 deaths.

Brazil ranks second in the world.

- Advertisement -

It was also in Brazil that the first case of COVID-19 in Latin America was confirmed. As a result of the pandemic, Brazil’s GDP is forecast to decline by approximately six percent in 2020.

Meanwhile, Mexico is ranked second in number of deaths, with 236,000 deaths.

Worldwide, close to 200 million cases of covid-19 have been confirmed and has claimed more than four million lives.

Find more statistics at Statista

The pandemic continues to put health systems under severe strain, but regulators have started to approve safe treatments, and many countries have launched their vaccination programs.