COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,015 new cases for Oct 30; Health reminds to respect distancing and wear a mask

QCOSTARICA – Almost on the eve of All Souls’ Day, also known as Day of the Dead, the Ministry of Health asked people who visit cemeteries to respect social distancing and wear a mask.

Although the day is on Monday, November 2, cemeteries expect an increase in visits during this weekend.

Health authorities have also repeatedly requested to avoid celebrations such as Halloween because they become high-risk scenarios for the transmission of this highly contagious coronavirus.

The general director of Health, Priscilla Herrera, made the call during this Saturday’s epidemiological report of 1,105 new cases confirmed for Saturday, of which 261 are by epidemiological link and 844 by testing, for a total of 109,971 confirmed cases, with an age range of zero to 100 years.

These are 53,087 women and 56,884 men, of which 92,650 are Costa Rican and 17,321 are foreigners.

There are a total of 66,719 recovered of which 32,051 are women and 34,668 are men.

On Saturday, 455 people are hospitalized, 186 of them in intensive care with an age range of one to 87 years.

Also, on Saturday 14 deaths were reported: 12 men and two women, with an age range of 52 to 96 years.

In total, there are 1,385 deaths related to COVID-19: 525 women and 860 men, with an age range of nine to 100 years.