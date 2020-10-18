Sunday, 18 October 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,166 new cases for Oct 17

Rico
By Rico
36
Modified date:

QCOSTARICA – As of October 17, Costa Rica registers 1,166 new cases of COVID-19, of which 299 are by epidemiological link and 867 by testing, for a total of 95,514 confirmed cases, with an age range of zero to 100 years.

There are 45,975 women and 49,539 men, of which 79,720 are Costa Rican and 15,794 are foreigners.

58,816 have recovered, of which 28,194 are women and 30,622 are men.

520 people are hospitalized, 217 of them in intensive care with an age range of one to 91 years.

For Saturday, 15 deaths were reported: nine men and six women, with an age range of 43 to 96 years.

In total there are 1,183 deaths related to COVID-19: 447 women and 736 men, with an age range of nine to 100 years. By age, 787 are seniors and two minors.

