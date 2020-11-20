Friday, 20 November 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: 1,219 new case on Thursday; total now 128,231

by Rico
8

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health reported for Thursday, November 19, 1,129 new cases of covid-19 in Costa Rica, for a total now of 128,231 cases.

They are 109,302 Costa Ricans and 18,929 foreigners, of which 78,851 (61.5%) have recovered; and 47,781 actives.

Hospitalized on Thursday were 476 people, of which 214 are in intensive care, ranging in age from 1 to 90 years.

On Thursday, 11 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 1,599, with an age range of 9 to 101 years.

 

