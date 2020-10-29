COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,231 new cases for Oct 28, hospitalizations keeps dropping

QCOSTARICA – After a few days of new cases daily under 1000, on Wednesday, October 28, the Ministry of Health reported 1,321 new cases.

Costa Rica now has a grand total 106,553 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 6: 51,382 women and 55,171 men, of which 89,590 are Costa Rican and 16,963 are foreigners.

There are 64,996 people recovered, of which 31,246 are women and 33,750 are men.

- Advertisement -

On Wednesday, the number of hospitalizations continued its downward trend, with 477 of which 188 are in ICU.

For October 28, 11 deathes erereported: five men and six women, with an age range of 33 to 93 years.

In total, there are 1,340 deaths related to COVID-19: 515 women and 825 men, with an age range of nine to 100 years.