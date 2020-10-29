COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,231 new cases for Oct 28, hospitalizations keeps dropping

QCOSTARICA – After a few days of new cases daily under 1000, on Wednesday, October 28, the Ministry of Health reported 1,321 new cases.
Costa Rica now has a grand total 106,553 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 6: 51,382 women and 55,171 men, of which 89,590 are Costa Rican and 16,963 are foreigners.
There are 64,996 people recovered, of which 31,246 are women and 33,750 are men.
On Wednesday, the number of hospitalizations continued its downward trend, with 477 of which 188 are in ICU.
For October 28, 11 deathes erereported: five men and six women, with an age range of 33 to 93 years.
In total, there are 1,340 deaths related to COVID-19: 515 women and 825 men, with an age range of nine to 100 years.