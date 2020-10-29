Thursday, 29 October 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,231 new cases for Oct 28, hospitalizations keeps dropping

by Rico
32

QCOSTARICA – After a few days of new cases daily under 1000, on Wednesday, October 28, the Ministry of Health reported 1,321 new cases.

Costa Rica now has a grand total 106,553 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 6: 51,382 women and 55,171 men, of which 89,590 are Costa Rican and 16,963 are foreigners.

There are 64,996 people recovered, of which 31,246 are women and 33,750 are men.

- Advertisement -

On Wednesday, the number of hospitalizations continued its downward trend, with 477 of which 188 are in ICU.

For October 28, 11 deathes erereported: five men and six women, with an age range of 33 to 93 years.

In total, there are 1,340 deaths related to COVID-19: 515 women and 825 men, with an age range of nine to 100 years.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCentral Bank continues efforts to stop the rise in the dollar exchange
Next articleAfter founder’s murder and $47M pact with the feds, widow seeks to license offshore sports-betting giant in N.J.
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 862 new case for Tuesday; after 50 days fewer than 500 people hospitalized

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - For Tuesday, October 27, the Ministry of Health reported...
Read more

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,372 new cases and 30 deaths for Sunday and Monday

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The report Monday by the Ministry of Health detailed...
Read more

MOST READ

Bolivia

Evo Morales Says Hopes to Return to Bolivia on November 11

Q24N -
Q24N - Former Bolivian President Evo Morales said that he hopes to return to his homeland from Argentina on November 11, as the Six...
Read more
Health

Costa Rica eliminates covid-19 testing requirement for travelers

Rico -
QCOSTARICA  - Starting Monday, October 26, tourists, residents and nationals arriving by air in Costa Rica no longer require a negative RT-PCR test. Neither will...
Trends

Business Benefits of Cloud Services Explained

Carter Maddox -
If you want to create an effective app for your business, you might need to decide where you want to host it in the...
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,262 new cases for Oct 24

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - On Saturday, October 24, the Ministry of Health reported 1.262 new cases of COVID-19, of which 246 are by epidemiological link and...
Dollar Exchange

Central Bank continues efforts to stop the rise in the dollar exchange

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR) - Central Bank - continues its policy of intervention, in an effort to stop the...
HQ

Vatican awaits debate on secular state before granting legislator audience with the Pope

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Vatican will wait for the Legislative Assembly to begin the discussion of the secular state before giving Costa Rica legislators an...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.