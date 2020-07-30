COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 456 new cases and sharp increase in ICU patients for July 29

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported for July 29, 456 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 16,800 confirmed cases, with an age range of zero to 100 years. They are 7,665 women and 9,135 men, of which 12, 136 are Costa Rican and 4,664 are foreigners.

A total of 12,617 active cases continue in 81 of the 82 cantons (Dota the only canton without a case of the coronavirus), and 4,050 have recovered.

The number of people in hospital increase to 334 people, 75 of whom are in intensive care, the highest number so far.

Eight more deaths were reported: five men, and three women, with an age range of 56 to 86 years, from the provinces of San José, Cartago and Alajuela, for a total of 133 (0.8%): 50 women and 83 men, with an age range of 23 to 99 years.

- paying the bills -

The first death by COVID-19 in Costa Rica was reported in March. It was an 87 years old man, a doctor. From that moment, the cases continued to increase, presenting an important increase for several days.

The Ministry of Health announced Wednesday it will no longer report deaths on a case-by-case basis, but announces them all together at the press conference.

- paying the bills -