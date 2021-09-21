Covid Entry Requirements to Panama

RICO’s DIGEST – “I heard” is a term often used on social networks to deliver information on a subject. What does that even mean?

To the point of all of this is the misinformation about the entry requirements into Panama for those looking to do a border run. In my opinion, Nicaragua is a lot closer, but given the current political and health (covid) situation in that part of the world, Panama is the option for border runs by land or air.

Requirements change constantly due to Covid.

The most UP-TO-DATE information can always be found at https://www.visitpanama.com/information/travel-guidelines/, however, that website is a little difficult to navigate.

Following is an excerpt of the latest (as of this post date):

Every person entering Panama must fill out this online Health Affidavit. (Click “EN” at the top right corner of the page for ENGLISH).

Travelers will be exempt from presenting a negative COVID-19 test for entry as long as they can provide physical or digital proof of a complete vaccination scheme. Assuming you DO NOT have a digital signature: Fill out and complete the online COVID-19 vaccine certificate request form; Complete the affidavit, sign and scan it and send it along with a copy of the vaccination card you got from the CCSS, a copy of the identity document (ie Cedula, passport or DIMEX) to certificadovacuna.covid19@misalud.go.cr. When the vaccination card is in a language other than Spanish, you must present a translation into Spanish. - Advertisement - The card given by Caja is not accepted, so make sure to pull your records before the departure date.

Non-vaccinated travelers will be required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken no more than 72 hours prior to their arrival time in Panama.

The IATA Travel Pass is currently NOT being accepted as proof of testing or vaccination.

Health insurance is not a requirement for entry but is highly recommended.

Travelers are encouraged to check travel restrictions from your departure country and country of citizenship.

ALWAYS check the official website, in case they have made a recent change after the date of this post.

Below is a flow chart by igopanama.com.

