Cruise season begins in Puntarenas with the arrival of some 2,000 tourists

QCOSTARICA — The 2023-2024 cruise season began in Puntarenas with the arrival of the Queen Elizabeth ship this week, arriving from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with more than 1,900 passengers and almost a thousand crew members.

Between August 2023 and July 2024, a total of 199 cruise ships are expected to make a visit to Costa Rica’s five Pacific ports: Puntarenas, Caldera, Quepos, Golfito (all located in the province of Puntarenas) and Playas del Coco, Guanacaste.

75% of these cruise ships are in the expedition and luxury category and generate higher income due to the high-end services and experiences they offer their passengers, which represents a significant impact on the economy of coastal communities and businesses.

“The arrival of cruise ships like the Queen Elizabeth has a significant impact on the chain of tourist services that is activated with these visits, generating income and jobs both directly and indirectly,” said Braulio Venegas, president of the Instituto Costarricense de Puertos del Pacífico (Incop) – Costa Rican Institute of Pacific Ports.

Passengers are expected to visit nearby tourist attractions such as Monteverde, Esparza, San Ramón, Naranjo, Tárcoles, Sarchí and downtown Puntarenas.

