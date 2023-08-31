Thursday 31 August 2023
type here...
Search

Cruise season begins in Puntarenas with the arrival of some 2,000 tourists

NationalNewsTravel
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Cruise season begins in Puntarenas with the arrival of some 2,000 tourists

QCOSTARICA -- The 2023-2024 cruise season began in Puntarenas...
Read more

A Landlord tries to take advantage of a “dumb gringo” tenant

RICO'S Q -- Yesterday, August 30, was supposed to...
Read more

Costa Rica is included in ‘Global Entry’

QCOSTARICA -- Costa Ricans will be able to enter...
Read more

Cars valued at less than ¢22 million would pay up to 57% less in Marchamo

QCOSTARICA -- The government presented a counterproposal to legislators,...
Read more

Chaves and Biden agree to collaborate on immigration and security

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica and the United States will...
Read more

Ortega Confiscates Nicaraguan Historical Institute

Q24N -- Victor Hugo Acuña was fascinated with the...
Read more

Convert your gas vehicle to a 100% electric here in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA -- In a world looking for more sustainable...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢535.97 BUY

¢541.94 SELL

30 August 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA — The 2023-2024 cruise season began in Puntarenas with the arrival of the Queen Elizabeth ship this week, arriving from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with more than 1,900 passengers and almost a thousand crew members.

Between August 2023 and July 2024, a total of 199 cruise ships are expected to make a visit to Costa Rica’s five Pacific ports: Puntarenas, Caldera, Quepos, Golfito (all located in the province of Puntarenas) and Playas del Coco, Guanacaste.

- Advertisement -

75% of these cruise ships are in the expedition and luxury category and generate higher income due to the high-end services and experiences they offer their passengers, which represents a significant impact on the economy of coastal communities and businesses.

“The arrival of cruise ships like the Queen Elizabeth has a significant impact on the chain of tourist services that is activated with these visits, generating income and jobs both directly and indirectly,” said Braulio Venegas, president of the Instituto Costarricense de Puertos del Pacífico (Incop) – Costa Rican Institute of Pacific Ports.

Passengers are expected to visit nearby tourist attractions such as Monteverde, Esparza, San Ramón, Naranjo, Tárcoles, Sarchí and downtown Puntarenas.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleA Landlord tries to take advantage of a “dumb gringo” tenant
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Cruise season begins in Puntarenas with the arrival of some 2,000 tourists

QCOSTARICA -- The 2023-2024 cruise season began in Puntarenas with the...
Read more

A Landlord tries to take advantage of a “dumb gringo” tenant

RICO'S Q -- Yesterday, August 30, was supposed to be the...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Taxes

Reduction to the Marchamo faces a key week in Congress

QCOSTARICA -- The reduction in the 2024 Marchamo will...
National

Legislators archive bill that sought to punish Costa Ricans who not vote in elections

QCOSTARICA -- The Legal Affairs Commission (Comisión de Asuntos...
Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: