Friday 15 October 2021
type here...
Search

Cuban government bans upcoming opposition protests

The new call for demonstrations comes after unprecedented spontaneous anti-government protests swept the country in July. Cuban authorities have accused opposition groups of trying to overthrow the regime.

Central AmericaCuba
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Ombudswoman contradicts President over vaccines

QCOSTARICA - The Defensora de los Habitantes (Ombudswoman), Catalina...
Read more

Fossil shows humans, dogs lived in Cental America 12,000 years ago

(AFP) A new study launched by Latin American scientists...
Read more

Cuban government bans upcoming opposition protests

Q24N - The Cuban government on Tuesday rejected a...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction October 15: Plates ending in “9 & 0” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Friday, October 15, vehicles with...
Read more

This is how you get the QR code, mandatory from December 1

QCOSTARICA - As of December 1, it will be...
Read more

“Conscientious objection” does not apply to oppose the vaccine against Covid-19 in the public sector

QCOSTARICA - Conscientious objection cannot be alleged in the...
Read more

Space, the final frontier: Millionaires and celebrities, for now the only space tourists

Q REPORTS - Space tourism is for now something...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

Q24N – The Cuban government on Tuesday rejected a request by opposition groups to hold a protest on November 15. Officials accused organizers of being backed by the US and of seeking to overthrow the regime.

The planned protests are the latest sign of discontent on the island, which has been going through a major economic crisis, fueled by high inflation, power cuts and shortages of food and medicine.

What did the Cuban government say about the protests?

- Advertisement -

“The promoters and their public representatives, some of whom have links with subversive organizations or agencies financed by the American government, have the clear intention of promoting a change in Cuba’s political system,” the government in a statement on the official Cubadebate website.

The opposition group Archipelago, which claims to have some 20,000 members, planned a rally in support of civil liberties on the island, including the right to peaceful protest and amnesty for imprisoned government opponents.

The group had originally called for a protest on November 20, but, after the government scheduled military exercises around that date, organizers moved it to five days earlier.

But November 15 is also the day that the government had planned to reopen Cuba to tourism, after two years in which the critical industry was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The reasons given to protest are not considered legitimate,” the government said in its statement, adding that the new constitution adopted in 2019 states that the socialist system is “irrevocable.”

Opposition weighs protesting anyway

The new call for demonstrations comes after unprecedented spontaneous anti-government protests swept the country on July 11 in some 50 cities.

- Advertisement -

A clampdown ensued, leaving one dead, dozens injured and more than 1,000 people detained, several hundred of whom are still behind bars.

Film director and protest organizer Yunior Garcia lashed out at the government’s reasons for not allowing the demonstration.

“Whatever the Cuban does, they always say the idea came from Washington. It’s as if we don’t think, as if us Cubans don’t have any brains,” Garcia said.

He told EFE news agency that the various opposition groups will now engage in a dialogue over whether to defy the protest ban and would make a decision in the coming days.

- Advertisement -

jcg/wd (EFE, AFP)

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleToday’s Vehicle Restriction October 15: Plates ending in “9 & 0” CANNOT circulate
Next articleFossil shows humans, dogs lived in Cental America 12,000 years ago
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Cuba reopens: low wages, high prices

Q24N - Beers for 135 pesos, meals with pork, chicken or...
Read more

Mexico finds a Latin American ally in Venezuela’s Maduro

Q24N - The recent summit of the Community of Latin American...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

Costa Rica approaches 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine applied

QCOSTARICA - The vaccination teams of the Caja Costarricense...
Latin America

Migration routes in Latin America fraught with deadly risks

Q24N - Nothing has been able to stop people...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.