Daniel Ortega orders to start with the creation of nuclear facilities in Nicaragua

TODAY NICARAGUA – Daniel Ortega decreed this August 29 to create the Nicaraguan Commission for the Development of Atomic Energy for Peaceful Purposes.

In decree 16-2022 published in the Gaceta, Nicaragua’s official gazette, the regime took the first step to start a project that aims to build a nuclear energy infrastructure for Nicaragua.

Supposedly, the goal of entering the field of atomic energy development is for “peaceful” and “scientific” purposes.

The Atomic Commission is “in order to promote the development and use of atomic energy in agriculture, medicine, industry, science and technology,” the decree mentions.

The main office of this Commission will be at the headquarters of the Nicaraguan Council for Science and Technology (Conicyt), an institution in charge of the Vice Presidency of Nicaragua, a position held by Rosario Murillo.

According to the decree, the functions of the “Atomic Commission will be to promote the design and construction of nuclear facilities, particle accelerators, neutron generators and other sources of ionizing radiation.”

Commission can receive international funds

The decree clearly states that Ortega “intends to create an atomic energy infrastructure for Nicaragua,” although he insists that it is for “peaceful” purposes.

The Atomic Commission will be chaired by other institutions such as the Ministry of Health, the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Energy and Mines, the Ministry of the Environment, and the Army, among others.

The decree establishes that the Commission may summon other institutions if necessary.

Said Commission will be assigned a budget item from the General Budget, according to the decree. It also indicates that the Commission may receive funds from “friendly countries, international organizations and similar entities.”

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.