Daytime restrictions on weekends is eliminated as of November 6

QCOSTARICA – The government announced this Thursday that as of November 6, the daytime vehicle restriction on weekends will be eliminated, a change that was initially announced for the middle of the month.

The decision to advance flexibility is related to the drop in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to of covid-19 in recent weeks.

This new pandemic situation also allowed the health alert in 30 cantons of six provinces to be lowered from orange to yellow, as announced the president of the National Emergency Commission (CNE), Alexánder Solís.

This measure will mainly benefit thousands of businesses that will see an increase in their clientele during the weekends, including a little more at night, as the nighttime restrictions are pushed back an hour, starting 11 pm instead of 10 pm, starting on Monday, November 1.

Also as of Monday, November 1, the daytime vehicular restriction will only apply to the downtown area of San José, delimited by the Cirncuvalacion, for two plates per day as before the pandemic.

Both flexibilizations in the measures also coincide with the announcement on Tuesday of a simplification of the procedure to obtain the vaccination certificate from the Ministry of Health available as of next Monday, November 1.

With this new mechanism, people who require their QR code with that proof of vaccination will make the request from an online self-management model and no longer need to fill out a form.

