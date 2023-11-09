Thursday 9 November 2023
Daytime road deaths occur most frequently between noon and 6 pm

QCOSTARICA — Whenever someone gets into a car, they face the possibility of a car crash. So far this year, 415 people have died at the scene in traffic accidents, according to data from the Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT) – Ministry of Public Works and Transportation.

A crash can occur at any time. In Costa Rica, the MOPT found that most daytime crashes are in the afternoon, between 12 noon. and 6:00 pm, with 92 deaths for far this year, while in the morning the death toll is 52.

When there is a lot of traffic, the chances of a collision occurring are greater.

Of course, the deadliest time slot to be on the road continues to be the night, between 6:00 pm and 6:00 an, when 272 people died.

The afternoon time sloth coincides with the afternoon “rush hour”, when most people are commuting to and from work.

It is important for drivers in Costa Rica to practice safe driving habits at all times in order to reduce the chances of an accident. This includes obeying all traffic regulations, allowing sufficient space between cars, adhering to speed limits, staying attentive, and being prepared for potentially unexpected situations.

The MOPT figures take into account only deaths occurring at the time of the accident. It does not include deaths occurring in hospitals as a result of a car crash.

The most fatalities from road accidents are among motorcyclists. To date, of those killed on the road, 207 were traveling on a motorcycle.

