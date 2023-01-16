Daytime temperatures will drop up to three degrees in the Greater Metropolitan Area, according to IMN

QCOSTARICA – The advance of the cold front through Central America will continue with the presence of strong winds and a reduction in temperatures.

What this means is that we can expect daytime temperatures will drop between 1°C and 3°C, especially in the north and east of the Metropolitan Area, as well as in the province of Limón and the North Zone, according to the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN).

The wind gusts will also continue, in the Central Valley in the range of 40-60 km/h and between 70-90 km/h in Guanacaste and the mountainous areas as part of the effects of the cold front.

Prevention due to gusts of wind and their possible affectation of roofs, electrical wiring, signs, trees; as well as in the mountainous parts of the country and Guanacaste (national parks, volcanoes), it is the recommendation of the IMN authorities.

This weather condition is typical of the new year, though this year it occurring a week or two later than usual.

The official forecast for this Monday, January 16, 2023, from the IMN is:

This Monday Costa Rica will continue to be under the influence of Cold Surge #7 mainly during the morning, towards the afternoon the system would stop affecting the country. Moderate wind with occasional gusts is expected in the center and north of the national territory but less intense compared to Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, during the early morning and part of the morning variable cloudiness with drizzle is expected in the Caribbean and the North Zone with a tendency to improve towards the beginning of the afternoon.

On the other hand, we would again have a fairly cool early morning, however, daytime temperatures would return to normal values. Towards the evening period, occasional rains are possible in mountainous sectors of the Central and South Pacific.

Get your complete weather situation and alerts from the IMN website, in English here or Spanish here.

