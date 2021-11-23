Tuesday 23 November 2021
Deaths from covid reach a low point: seven patients die per day

Reduction of cases and hospitalizations is maintained: there are 270 in hospitals, and 110 in Intensive Care Units (ICU), reported the Ministry of Health this Tuesday

HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – Seven people, on average, die each day from causes related to covid-19, a figure substantially lower than that at the end of September when this disease killed 32 people per day.

Reduction of cases and hospitalizations is maintained: there are 270 in hospitals, and 110 in Intensive Care Units (ICU), reported the Ministry of Health this Tuesday

There were even moments when more than 40 died on several days.

Deaths from a pandemic fell 16.6% between November 7 and 20, as it went from 60 deaths in epidemiological week 45, which ended on November 13, to 50 deaths in week 46, which ended on November 20.

68% of the deaths in the last epidemiological week were registered in people aged 65 years and over; another 28% of the fatalities are in the 50-64 age group, and 4% were 18-49 years old.

In recent weeks, there have been no more deaths of minors, contrary to what was seen between June and September, when the deaths of children – some without risk factors that became triggers – increased fivefold and remained on alert to the National Children’s Hospital.

According to the Ministry of Health, 7,271 people have died in Costa Rica from causes related to covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in Costa Rica, March 2020.

The number of new cases daily maintains its downward trend of the last eight weeks. It went from 1,723 cases to 1,362 between November 7 and 20. Eight weeks ago, those numbers were daily. According to the Ministry of Health, this represents a decrease of 20.9%, with an average of 194 new infections every day.

Hospitalizations also continue to decline, since in the last week they fell by 25.2%, going from 440 cases to 329. In the last week, hospital admissions fell by 33.1%, registering 105 (157, in the previous week ).

This Tuesday, November 23, Health reports 167 new infections, seven deaths and 270 hospitalized people (only one in a private center), of which 110 are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

