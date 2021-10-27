Decrease in cases, hospitalizations and mortality associated with COVID-19 continues

QCOSTARICA – The trend of decrease of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths associated with covid-19 continued in epidemiological week 42 (October 17 to 23), with 4,614 new cases, an average of 659 cases per day, representing a 32.3% drop from the previous week.

Regarding deaths, the week of October 17 to 23, there were 142 deaths associated with covid-19 (a daily average of 20) while there were 178 deaths the week before, this represents a decrease of 20.2% in mortality from one week to the next.

During epidemiological week 42, the average number of hospitalized cases was 853, while the average for week 41 was 1,084 admitted cases, showing a decrease of 21.3% in total hospitalizations. Similarly, epidemiological week 42 registered 370 hospital admissions and 525 for week 41, this represents a decrease of 29.5% in new hospital admissions.

In the latest report by the Ministry of Health, for Tuesday, October 26, there were 589 cases were, 14 deaths and 709 people remain hospitalized, four in private centers and 705 in the public system, of the total hospitalized are 306 in the ICU.

59.1% of the deaths of epidemiological week 42 were registered in the age group of 65 years and over, 30.3% in the age group of 50 to 64 years, 9.8% of 18 to 49 years and 0.7% in the group of 0 to 17 years.

As of October 26, the accumulated deaths related to covid-19 from the start of the pandemic is 6,997: 4,274 men and 2,723 women with an average age of 66.5%.

