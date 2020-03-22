In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, officials from Costa Rica and Nicaragua gathered a Peñas Blancas border to discuss mutual issues in dealing with the coronaviurs covid-19.

The Costa Rican Foreign Ministry confirmed the meeting through a tweet, “a technical meeting to reinforce prevention and health surveillance measures at border points.”

La Cancillería confirma que, ante la situación internacional causada por la propagación del #COVID19, autoridades de #CostaRica y #Nicaragua realizan, este sábado 21 de marzo, una #reunióntécnica para reforzar medidas de prevención y vigilancia sanitaria en los puntos fronterizos — Cancillería Costa Rica 🇨🇷 (@CRcancilleria) March 21, 2020

Participating in the meeting was Costa Rica’s Health Minister Daniel Salas, Security Minister Michael Soto and Foreign Minister, Rodolfo Solan, among others, who met their Nicaraguan counterparts.

The issues at hand were health, border security and immigration in anticipation of Semana Santa, a time when border crossings are its peak, as Nicaraguans head for the homeland for the holidays.

While Costa Rica has a ban on foreigners entering the country, Nicaragua is maintaining an open border policy.