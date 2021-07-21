Wednesday 21 July 2021
type here...
Search

Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the country, Inciensa confirms

HealthNews
By Rico
Conferencia de Prensa_COVID_19_Foto Julieth Méndez_20/7/2021
Paying the bills

Latest

“Opening of the market would bring down the price of fuel”: Renault Manager

QCOSTARICA - Fuel prices in Costa Rica has very...
Read more

U.S. COVID Deaths Are Rising Again. Experts Call It A ‘Pandemic Of The Unvaccinated’

Q24N - The death rate from COVID-19 in the...
Read more

Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the country, Inciensa confirms

QCOSTARICA - In the genomic surveillance process of SARS-CoV-2,...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 21: plates 5 & 6 CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - Today, Wednesday, July 21, plates ending in...
Read more

Americans Will Soon Be Able To Travel To Costa Rica Without Covid Insurance

QCOSTARICA - Americans who have been vaccinated for at...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – In the genomic surveillance process of SARS-CoV-2, the Instituto Costarricense de Investigación y Enseñanza en Nutrición y Salud (Inciensa) – Costa Rican Institute for Research and Teaching in Nutrition and Health  –  confirmed Tuesday, July 20, the first 16 cases of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 in Costa Rica.

Dr. Francisco Duarte, microbiologist, and coordinator of the Genómica del Inciensa laboratory reporting of the findings on the Delta variant in Costa Rica during Tuesday’s press conference at Casa Presidencial. Photo: Presidencia

Twelve Costa Ricans and four foreigners, of which 11 are women aged between 16 and 64 years and five men aged between 21 and 34 years, tested positive for the variant.

- Advertisement -

Patients were identified between epidemiological weeks 24 (June 13-19) and 27 (July 4-10).

Seven of the people have recovered, while nine are still in the process of recovering from the virus. None have required hospitalization, nor have they died.

Fever, cough, and headache are the leading symptoms:

  • Fever 22.92%
  • Cough 20.83%
  • Headache 16.67%
  • Odynophagia 10.42%
  • Myalgia 8.33%
  • Arthralgia 6.25%
  • Nasal congestion 4.17%
  • Weakness 2.08%
  • Chills 2.08%
  • Vomiting 2.08%
  • Respiratory Difficulty 2.08%
  • Anosmia 2.08%

Of the 16 positives for Delta, three patients were vaccinated: two with Pfizer and one with Johnson and Johnson. Those vaccinated with Pfizer were more than 14 days after immunization, while the person vaccinated with Johnson and Johnson was 10 days after their immunization.

The report indicated that in three cases the persons had traveled outside the country: Nicaragua, Mexico and the United States. One of the infected is a tourist from Germany.

“At this time, it is key for the prevention and control of covid-19 to continue applying the measures recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health, which we are all familiar with, but which are essential to contain the transmission of the disease: hand washing, adequate and frequent; the use of a mask, social distancing and the cough and sneeze protocol.

- Advertisement -

“Now more than all the previous months, it is extremely necessary to apply the above, given the high transmissibility that characterizes the Delta variant,” underlined Dr. Francisco Duarte, microbiologist, and coordinator of the Genómica del Inciensa laboratory.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleToday’s Vehicle Restriction July 21: plates 5 & 6 CANNOT circulate
Next articleU.S. COVID Deaths Are Rising Again. Experts Call It A ‘Pandemic Of The Unvaccinated’
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

U.S. COVID Deaths Are Rising Again. Experts Call It A ‘Pandemic Of The Unvaccinated’

Q24N - The death rate from COVID-19 in the U.S. is...
Read more

Liberia airport reached tourist arrivals in June close to the pre-pandemic

QCOSTARICA - The numbers are bouncing back in terms of tourist...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

HQ

Crashing a vehicle into a house also qualifies as a traffic accident, authorities clarify

QCOSTARICA - When a vehicle crashes into a fixed...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 21: plates 5 & 6 CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - Today, Wednesday, July 21, plates ending in...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.