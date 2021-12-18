Deportations to the Northern Triangle of Central America soar by 32.1% in 2021

Each year, more than 500,000 people from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras try to emigrate irregularly to the United States

Q24N (EFE) The accumulated deportations to November to the Northern Triangle of Central America shot up 32.1% and reached 112,226, mainly driven by returns from Mexico, according to data from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) consulted by EFE.

The IOM report, which takes up figures from official bodies, indicates that deportations of Salvadorans, Hondurans and Guatemalans in November alone reached 12,332, the third month with the most cases in 2021.

The total number of people deported to the Northern Triangle of Central America rose by 32.1% between January and November 2021, going from 84,952 in the same period of 2020 to 112,226 today.

In the period analyzed, repatriations from the United States totaled 25,045 compared to 41,050 in 2020, while returns from Mexico went from 43,320 in 2020 to 86,334, an increase of 99.3%.

Children and adolescents deported in these 11 months totaled 20,724, of which 15,073 were returned from Mexico and represent 72.7%.

Returned Salvadorans totaled 7,124, Guatemalans 58,462 and Hondurans 46,640.

The data hosted on the portal of the Human Mobility Information Management Initiative in the Northern Triangle (NTMI), of the IOM, indicates that El Salvador registered a 30% drop in deportations, while Guatemala and Honduras saw an increase in the number of cases in 39% and 42.6%, respectively.

On Thursday, for the second day in a row, a group of Central American migrants carried out total blockades in the southern area of ​​Tapachula, in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, to demand that the National Migration Institute (INM) send buses to help them mobilize. to other regions of the country on their way to the United States.

Each year, more than 500,000 people from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras try to emigrate irregularly to the United States in search of better living conditions, including thousands of minors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

Print

