Despite president’s message protests and blockades continue this Monday

QCOSTARICA – Despite the message by President Carlos Alvarado Sunday night on the national television network of the withdrawal of IMF proposal, some 2,200 people continue to demonstrate and block at least 50 roads this Monday.

Since the early hours of this morning, at least 50 points on national roads have had some type of roadblock, some permanent in that they will not let any vehicles (other than emergency vehicles) through, while others intermittent, that is will open passage for a few minutes every so often.

According to a report issued by the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) and the Casa Presidencial (Government House), just before noon, some 2,200 people participated in the protests throughout the country.

On this sixth day of the demonstrations, the participants set up fences on the access road to the city of Heredia, in front of the National University (UNA).

They also installed awnings at the Panasonic intersection, in Belén, complicating the passage for those who are heading towards San Rafael de Alajuela or Lindora, in Santa Ana.

Another blockade is located in Ochomogo, Cartago. There, in front of the campus of the RECOPE distribution plant, letting vehicles pass from time to time. However, long lines of vehicles are reported on the Florencio del Castillo highway, in the the Cartago-San José direction.

While the protests in the first five days didn’t affect downtown San Jose very much, that wasn’t the case this Monday, specifically on the Avenida Segunda (Second Avenue), and in the surroundings of the Fuente de la Hispanidad, in San Pedro de Montes de Oca.

Among the most affected roads are the rRuta 32 (San José-Limón), Route 27 (San José-Caldera), one of the first blockades taking place just after sunrise was in the area of the Rio Grande brridge, in Atenas.

Other problems on the Ruta 27 are in Caldera, Puntarenas.

The Ruta 1 (San José-San Ramón) and several routes in the northern zone have also been affected by roadblocks, trapping dozens of trucks loaded with pineapple and bananas for export headed to the Caribbean, in their attempt to reach the Moín Container Terminal (TCM), in Limón.

On national television, Sunday night, President Carlos Alvarado, called for the clearing the roads and called for a dialogue table with “democratic” sectors to “balance” the approach to the IMF.

President Alvarado was emphatic that the initial proposal that included new taxes on banking, income and property, among others, was withdrawn after multiple sectors expressed discomfort over the initial proposal for the Government to obtain a loan US$1.75 billion dollars to alleviate public finances.

The leaders of the movement persist in closing the roads.

Following is the official list prepared by Casa Presincial shortly before noon Monday: