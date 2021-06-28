Monday 28 June 2021
type here...
TechAndroidAppleAppsGoogleiPhoneRedaqted

Did Google automatically installa Covid-19 tracker on phones in Costa Rica?

The move sparked fears and fueled conspiracy theories.

by Rico
224

QCOSTARICA – On June 11, the Ministry of Health (Ministerio de Salud) enabled the COVID-19 contact notification system developed by Google and Apple, “Mascarilla Digital” (Digital Mask).

Digital Mask, which went into action on June 16, for both iPhone and Android, is a voluntary service that does not store any personal information about users or their location said Health and the Ministerio de Ciencia, Innovación, Tecnología y Telecomunicaciones (MICITT), who supported the introduction of the app.

- Advertisement -

The service will be available from Wednesday, June 16 for both iPhone and Android users.

The website Rest of World (restofworld.org) an international nonprofit journalism organization that documents what happens when technology, culture and the human experience collide, reports that, on June 11, Costa Ricans awoke to a mysterious new app icon, reading “Ministerio de Salud de Costa Rica,” appearing on their Android phones without their permission.

Within hours, the mystery was revealed: the Ministry of Health announced it was part of a contact tracing program.

Costa Rica was the first country in the world to launch the initiative, and a system update mistakenly portrayed the icon as an app before the government was able to announce it.

- Advertisement -

“Malditas ratas installing applications without our consent and behind our backs,” wrote another Twitter user, a computer technician named Diego Vargas, who declared himself to be “anti-feminazis, anti-progressive” in his bio.

Vargas told Rest of World that when he saw people complaining on Twitter about the app, he went to check his Android phone. It did not appear on the homepage. As an IT worker, though, he knew to look under the system list of all his applications, and there it was — Ministry of Health of Costa Rica, 12.28MB. His parents, also Android users, had it too.

“I have the installation of apps disabled on my phone, including updates and even Google applications,” he said. “But this app appeared on my phone just like that.”

In April 2020, as the pandemic spread throughout the world, Apple and Google joined forces to develop a contact tracing platform that would be operable across devices. The plan was to work with public health officials across the world, utilizing Bluetooth technology to help governments inform the public about their exposure to the virus.

The Costa Rican government was eager to get involved early. Jorge Mora, director of digital governance at Costa Rica’s Ministry of Science, Technology, and Telecommunications, was enthusiastic about the potential of the program, but understood that people would be wary of downloading tracing apps on their phones. “These types of applications at the global level have had a certain utility, but also face resistance,” he told Rest of World.

But the two tech companies were also developing another method of contract tracing: Exposure Notifications Express, a system that does not require people to download a separate application. Instead, it would be programmed directly into a phone’s device settings. Users would then be able to toggle it on or off right from the settings page, with the default setting being in the “off” mode.

- Advertisement -

It was a bit like the idea behind the infamous pre-downloaded U2 album on the iPhone: The file would be there, but it would be up to the user to activate it.

In June, Costa Rica was set to become the first location in the world to launch the new system. Mora was excited that, by having the contact tracing built into phones’ operating settings, there would be significantly less friction. Users would receive an alert and choose whether to turn it on or off. “It gives us the opportunity to really generate a message of transparency,” he said.

Everything went according to plan on Apple devices. On June 17, right after the program launched, iPhone users received a notification that Exposure Notifications were available.
Spotted in an Android phone’s “App information” section: “Health Ministry of Costa Rica”

This did not happen on many Android phones. On June 11, before the government announced the initiative, Android users saw the new icon. Mora called it “unexpected behavior” from the platform — in other words, a bug.

“We are aware of reports on some Android phones showing configuration errors or an Exposure Notifications app on their home screens,” a Google representative told Rest of World.

“It wasn’t the rollout we wanted for the product,” Mora said. “It came with a negative emotion for a positive program.” He watched as people took to social media, expressing their frustration with the intrusion, as well as conspiracy theories over what the icon represented. The conspiracist argument seemed to be reinforced when, the next week, a similarly botched Covid-19 tracking launch occurred in Massachusetts.

The botched launch negatively affected the entire program. Costa Ricans worried they had been automatically enrolled in a government scheme. Experts like Mora knew that the tracker wasn’t an app, let alone a governmental monitoring device, but he was powerless to stop the emerging narrative. The damage had now been done: Adoption of the tracing software has been slower than the Costa Rican government hoped for, according to Mora.

For Vargas, the computer technician, it all confirmed his sense of government overreach and surveillance. After he saw the Ministry of Health icon on his phone, he changed his Twitter banner to a screenshot of a character from the Batman franchise, looking dismayed at a wall of surveillance screens.

Vargas has read the explanations from the government, but he doesn’t plan on opting in to the system any time soon. “With everything they have done to harm instead of benefit the population with the pandemic, honestly it’s just another lie,” he told Rest of World.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleToday’s Vehicle Restriction June 28: only EVEN ending plates CAN circulate
Next article$8M bail for owners of MECO and H SOLIS
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Your cell phone can now notify you if you had contact with a positive case of covid-19

QCOSTARICA - Fifteen months after the national emergency against covid-19 was...
Read more

Apple extended the life of its older iPhones

QTECH - Whether due to the global economic crisis caused by...
Read more

MOST READ

Weather, friendly locals, cost of living: expats in Mexico, Costa Rica enjoy same things

Crime

Tico tried to enter via San Jose airport with ¢93 million in cash

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A Costa Rican tried to enter the country through the Juan Santamaría International - San Jose Airport - with US$153,244 (the equivalent...
Redaqted

Germany opens borders to Ticos from this Friday!

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Good news for Ticos with traveling fever! From Friday, June 25, Germany will allow entry of travelers from Costa Rica as long...
Consumption

New trends in coffee consumption challenge sector

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Changes in consumption habits in terms of times, types of preparation and specialties challenge the coffee sector. Most of the consumers in Costa...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 25: plates ending in 9 & 0 CANNOT circulate

Rico -
Today, Friday, June 25, plates ending in 9 & 0 CANNOT circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...
National

Week immersed in passage of tropical wave, June Solstice and Veranillo

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Today, Monday, June 21, is the day of the year when the sun stays the longest on the horizon, therefore it is...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 23: plates ending in 5 & 6 CANNOT circulate

Rico -
Today, Wednesday, June 23, plates ending in 5 & 6 CANNOT circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...
Sports

Costa Rica achieved a record for qualifying for the Olympic Games

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Costa Rican judoka Ian Ignacio Sancho Chinchilla became this Tuesday the ninth Costa Rican to get the ticket to the Tokyo...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction June 27: only ODD ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
Today, Sunday, June 27, only plates ending in ODDS (1,3,5,7,9) can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save...
Guanacaste

Preventive operations to protect tourists visiting the Guanacaste Conservation Area

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Public Security (MSP) and the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) joined forces to prioritize ecological operations, which aim...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.