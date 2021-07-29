Thursday 29 July 2021
Do not accept irregular offers of anticovid vaccines; Caja reports missing doses

OIJ investigates the theft of 264 doses against covid-19 in Alajuela health center. The CCSS filed a complaint about missing 44 vials detected on July 28, in San Rafael de Alajuela

HealthNews
By Rico
The missing (allegedly stolen) Pfizer product requires storage conditions that ensure its adequate conservation and safety, and it loses effectiveness as it is not in ideal temperature conditions
QCOSTARICA – Given the discovery of missing vaccines against Covid-19 in the health area of ​​Alajuela Sur, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) is calling on the population not to accept irregular (illegal) offers of doses.

The missing (allegedly stolen) Pfizer product requires storage conditions that ensure its adequate conservation and safety, and it loses effectiveness as it is not in ideal temperature conditions

The director of the Red Integrada de Prestación de Servicios de Salud Central Norte, Roxana Usaga, indicated that they discovered 264 doses missing during the counting process for the delivery to the vaccination teams.

The incident was reported to the Institutional Investigation and Security area of ​​the Caja and also to the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ), who will develop the respective processes to clarify the situation.

So far the CCSS has not given more details on the subject.

“It is important to remember that this product requires storage conditions that ensure its adequate conservation and safety, and it loses effectiveness as it is not in ideal temperature conditions,” said the Caja.

According to the OIJ press office, the complaint was received at noon on July 28, when an official of the CCSS clinic located in San Rafael de Alajuela, reported the possible theft of 44 vials of the Pfizer product.

“In the morning hours, when they arrived at the clinic, they realized that from one of the coolers they had taken all the doses of covid vaccines that were stored in said cooler.

“A total of 264 doses that were stolen from that place. The case is under investigation and at the moment there are no further details,” reported the OIJ press office.

People can make their complaints to the OIJ confidential at 800-8000-645 or to the CCSS email at ciss@ccss.sa.

 

