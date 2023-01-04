Wednesday 4 January 2023
type here...
Search

Do you know when it’s time to take your vehicle for the RTV?

NationalRedaqted
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Traffic fines see the highest increase in ten years

QCOSTARICA - With the new year, drivers will pay...
Read more

Do you know when it’s time to take your vehicle for the RTV?

QCOSTARICA - For two decades we got to know...
Read more

To Remember …

TODAY COSTA RICA -  This is how pulperias (corner...
Read more

Canada Bans Most Foreigners From Buying Homes

Q REPORTS -  A ban on foreigners buying residential...
Read more

Latin American leaders greet new Brazilian president

Q24N (DW) Latin American leaders met with Luiz Inacio Lula...
Read more

Costa Rica closed 2022 with 68 more homicides than in 2021

QCOSTARICA - 2022 closed with 68 homicides more than...
Read more

Top 11 Reasons to Use a Credit Card in Canada

Almost everyone uses a credit card at some time...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢590.19 Buy

¢596.96 Sell

04 January 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – For two decades we got to know well when it was time to take our vehicle for annual vehicular inspection. But that all changed, albeit temporarily, when the contract with the Spanish company, Riteve, ended and the Ministry of Transport (MOPT) was unable to make a seamless change to a new operator.

DEKRA is the new RTV inspection service in Costa Rica

What was to have been just a change of brand and a whole lot cheaper, became a nightmare for government officials, which transferred to owners of vehicles.

Still stands is the process of taking the vehicle for the vehicular inspection based on the last digit of the license plate: 1 in the month of January, 2 in February, all the way to 0 in October, a system that is back on track for this 2023.

- Advertisement -

But, what if you were one of the thousands that could not get their vehicle inspected due to the delays in getting the new contract with the DEKRA company signed and stations activated?

Here is the must-by-date inspection to avoid fines for non-compliance for the 2022 RTV:

  • In the case of vehicles that had to submit to the RTV (Revisión Técnica de Vehículos) for 2022  in the month of January (1), February (2), and March (3), the deadline is January 9, 2023.
  • To comply in the month of April (4), May (5), and June (6) for 2022, the deadline is February 9, 2023.
  • To comply for the month of July (7), August (8), and September (9) for 2022, the deadline is March 9, 2023.
  • Finally, for the vehicles that were scheduled for October (0) for 2022, the deadline is April 9, 2023.

 

For all vehicle owners from July to October, when no vehicular inspection was available, it means a double inspection this year. For example, a vehicle with a plate ending in 0 has to be inspected before April 9 to continue circulating and a new inspection is required in October.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleTo Remember …
Next articleTraffic fines see the highest increase in ten years
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Traffic fines see the highest increase in ten years

QCOSTARICA - With the new year, drivers will pay a significant...
Read more

RTV extensions will run from when Dekra opens all the stations

QCOSTARICA -The Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Transportes (MOPT) and the...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Panama

Pizza Hut announces closure in Panama after 35 years

Q24N - On December 26, Pizza Hut Panama turned...
National

Circulating with an unpaid Marchamo can be costly!

QCOSTARICA - Did you pay your 2023 Marchamo on...
Paying the bills