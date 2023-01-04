Do you know when it’s time to take your vehicle for the RTV?

QCOSTARICA – For two decades we got to know well when it was time to take our vehicle for annual vehicular inspection. But that all changed, albeit temporarily, when the contract with the Spanish company, Riteve, ended and the Ministry of Transport (MOPT) was unable to make a seamless change to a new operator.

What was to have been just a change of brand and a whole lot cheaper, became a nightmare for government officials, which transferred to owners of vehicles.

Still stands is the process of taking the vehicle for the vehicular inspection based on the last digit of the license plate: 1 in the month of January, 2 in February, all the way to 0 in October, a system that is back on track for this 2023.

But, what if you were one of the thousands that could not get their vehicle inspected due to the delays in getting the new contract with the DEKRA company signed and stations activated?

Here is the must-by-date inspection to avoid fines for non-compliance for the 2022 RTV:

In the case of vehicles that had to submit to the RTV (Revisión Técnica de Vehículos) for 2022 in the month of January (1), February (2), and March (3), the deadline is January 9, 2023.

To comply in the month of April (4), May (5), and June (6) for 2022, the deadline is February 9, 2023.

To comply for the month of July (7), August (8), and September (9) for 2022, the deadline is March 9, 2023.

Finally, for the vehicles that were scheduled for October (0) for 2022, the deadline is April 9, 2023.

For all vehicle owners from July to October, when no vehicular inspection was available, it means a double inspection this year. For example, a vehicle with a plate ending in 0 has to be inspected before April 9 to continue circulating and a new inspection is required in October.

