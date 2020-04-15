The “yo-yo” dollar exchange today, Wednesday, April 15, is at a low of ¢564.13 for the buy and ¢569.29, after reaching a high of ¢579.50 for the buy and ¢587.37 on March 31, rebounding from a low of ¢560.66 for the buy and ¢570.33 for the sell on March 15.

Your head spinning?

This while other currencies such as the Colombian Peso and Cordoba in Nicaragua has remained pretty stable. Of course, a dollar in Panama is still a dollar.

“The situation that the country is going through due to the coronavirus, could make us think of a possible impact on the price of the dollar (…),” explained Luis Diego Herrera, economic analyst at Grupo Financiero Acobo, recently.

Although the country is paying less for fuels it imports, on the other hand, with the closing of borders, tourist dollars have stopped entering the economy, affecting the exchange rate, according to experts.