Dollar exchange resumes downward behavior

The dollar dopped ¢10 colones in five days

QCOSTARICA – Here at the Q we’ve often referred to the dollar exchange rate as the “yo-yo exchange”, given the up and down swings from week to week, sometimes from one day to the next.

And this week is no different, as the dollar exchange rate resumed its downward behavior, after the currency registered an increase of ¢28 in the first days of February.

According to the reference exchange rate of the Banco Central de Costa Rica (Central Bank), the sale of the dollar is located at ¢571, which represents a drop of or more than ¢15 in five working days, reaching a high of ¢586 on Wednesday.

The country’s tourism, agricultural and export sectors urged authorities to take stabilization measures in the face of the impact of the decrease in the dollar exchange rate.

At commercial banks, both state and private, the dollar this morning is being traded at between ¢556 and ¢559 for the buy and ¢572 and ¢578 for the sell.

 

