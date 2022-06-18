Saturday 18 June 2022
Drivers are asked to use great caution on the Ruta 27

Globaviaruta 27 recognizes that soil saturation caused landslides at various points

HQInfrastructure
By Rico
Rain or shine, moderate your speed on the Ruta 27, in particular in areas prone to landslides
QCOSTARICA – The constant fall of material from the slopes along the Ruta 27, the toll road from San Jose to Caldera, is normal, but more intense during the rainy season, as the rains cause saturation of the soil.

Drivers report the problems, while the operator of the road, Globalvia Ruta 27 works on preventive maintenance, a job it continues year-round with the intervention of slopes and drainage systems in the project.

Rain or shine, moderate your speed on the Ruta 27, in particular in areas prone to landslides

Roy Barrantes Coordinator of the Management and Evaluation Unit of the LanammeUCR National Road Network, pointed out the importance of keeping drivers informed about the risk of landslides in certain sectors.

In past several weeks, tropical waves have meant heavy downpours in most areas of the country, also affecting the 78 kilometers of the Ruta 27 in different points.

For this, Saturday, Jun 18, the national weather service, the Instituto Metereologico Nacional (IMN), in the morning we will have warming and a feeling of sultriness due to the entry of humidity from the Pacific. In addition, tropical wave #10 will be advancing through the country in the evening and night; Given this, we will continue with a pattern of rains and downpours with storms in the Pacific and North Zone during the afternoons, while for the Central Valley and the Caribbean mountains, the rains are more isolated.

In other words, drive with care. Not only on the Ruta 27.

