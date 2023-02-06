Drivers get the scare of their lives on route 27 due to the fall of a huge stone

QCOSTARICA – A huge falling rock that narrowly reached the road gave a handful of drivers on Ruta 27 a big scare on Sunday.

In the video published by the account “Accidentes de Costa Rica”, we can see how the rock and other materials fall out of control.

The incident occurred at kilometer 44, at the point where repairs are being made to stabilize the slopes.

Ruta 27 | Como se aseguran de que esta enorme roca no tome otra direccion ? #somosacrnet pic.twitter.com/7bPukPra8x — ACCIDENTES DE COSTA RICA.net (@ACCIDENTESDECR) February 5, 2023

Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

Globalvia, the highway’s concessionaire, confirmed that the video that made its way on social networks was real and occurring on Sunday, February 5, however, stipulating that it was a ‘controlled’ movement at at no time was the public at risk.

“Earth movements are being carried out, they are controlled works where preventive closures are made, as can be seen in the video. The Concessionaire is permanently reviewing the procedures carried out by the contractors,” said Ruta 27 through its press officers.

