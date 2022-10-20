Dry air mass weakens Tropical Wave #44

For the coming days, the weather service forecasts little rainfall, except for the southern zone of the country

QCOSTARICA – Tropical Wave #44 was to have dumped lots of rain pretty well in most areas of the country, adding to the problems due to bad weather experienced last weekend in the areas of Jaco, Parrita and Quepos, among others.

However, a mass of dry air weakened the phenomenon, losing its strength and expected to leave our area this Thursday, with expected little to no rainfall in the coming days, with the exception of possibly the southern zone.

That is the word from the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN).

IMN meteorologist Juan Diego Naranjo moderate rains on Wednesday mainly in the mountainous areas of Perez Zeledon and Quepos, as well in the area of Lake Arenal and points west of the Central Valley.

For the rest of the country, only showers and light rains were reported, explained Naranjo.

While we are expected to see much rain in the coming days, the IMN forecasts an increase in trade wind gusts, in particular in the higher elevations of the Central Valley and Guanacaste.

This slight improvement in the weather allows local emergency committees to reach some regions of the Central Pacific, to provide aid to many families that lost everything due to the flooding this past weekend.

As to the southern zone, authorities are quick to warn that the area is still vulnerable due to saturated soils and despite the little or no rain, the risks continue.

#IMN_imagenes Inicia la noche, predomina nubosidad variable en el país, registrándose con escasas lluvias en el Pacífico Central a esta hora. No se esperan lluvias significativas para las próximas horas. pic.twitter.com/ZHK7kubYEA — IMN Costa Rica (@IMNCR) October 20, 2022

The official weather forecast for this Thursday, October 20, 2022:

“This Thursday, scattered precipitations are expected in the national territory, due to the presence of a relatively dry and stable air mass that is passing through the south of Central America, causing the Intertropical Convergence Zone to generate little convection around the country. There is a possibility of short duration rains in the Caribbean coast in the morning; in the afternoon, scattered showers in the Central Pacific coast and the South Pacific. In the rest of the regions, no significant rainfall is expected for this day”.

