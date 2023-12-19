Tuesday 19 December 2023
Dunkin’ Donuts headed to Costa Rica!

BusinessThe Second Column
QCOSTARICA — AR Holdings and Inspire Brands announce the signing of an agreement to bring Dunkin’®, the largest coffee and donut brand in America, to Costa Rica in 2024.

The plan iis to open a large number of Dunkin’ Donuts points of sale, which will generate hundreds of new direct jobs.

With approximately 12,900 locations in 42 countries, Dunkin’ is one of the largest coffee shop and donut shop chains in the world.

“This strategic alliance between Dunkin’ and AR Holdings marks a milestone for both companies, as we come together to offer Costa Ricans a unique coffee and donut experience, with a shared commitment to quality, innovation and exceptional service. We are excited to provide consumers with the flavor and warmth that characterize the brand,” said Antonio Burgos, CEO of AR Holdings.

“What excites us most is being able to accompany Costa Ricans at different times of the day. Dunkin’ is known for being easily accessible. In the countries in which it currently operates, its restaurants open early in the morning and offer takeout service, becoming a convenient option for those looking for a quick stop on their way to their destination,” Burgos added.

AR Holdings began operations in Costa Rica in 2017 and currently represents more than 20 prestigious brands under the franchise and brand licenses model in fashion (Old Navy, Max Mara, Gap), home (Crate & Barrel) and restaurants (Johnny Rockets, The Capital Grille, Outback Steakhouse).

Read more: Foods North Americans Miss While Living In Costa Rica

In Latin America and the Caribbean, the Dunkin’ brand currently operates in Aruba, Bahamas, Brazil, Chile, Colombia (Dunkin’ Donuts opened its first store in Bogota in 1983), Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Peru, with more than 500 restaurants in total in these countries.

Earlier this year, in April, Krispy Kreme began operations in Tico soil, opening the first of what the company says will be many more to come, in Escazu.

 

